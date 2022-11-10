Well — thank God that’s over…!

The results at this writing are mixed (and some remain unresolved). But folks — it’s just politics. History has shown that our system is strong enough that we can still make our own individual ways forward in this country.

And whatever side you’re on: America has a way of self-correcting. It’s the genius of checks and balances (those Founding Fathers weren’t so bad for a bunch of old white men...).

I have confidence things will be fine. Who wouldn’t have confidence after this? (Note: The first few seconds are enough…).

So, my own (unsolicited) advice: Have a drink and dig into a good book (remember those?) or a nice long streaming series. Forget politics for a bit.

But first… some politics!

So how did The Ops Desk do in assessing 2022?

Hochul - Zeldin: Congratulations Lee Zeldin! As I wrote here, win or lose, Zeldin’s focus on crime and the deteriorating conditions in New York forced Hochul to recognize the issue. Molinaro lost by 25% against Cuomo last time out; Zeldin cut that to 5%. And his influence on the Congressional races — New York flipped at least four seats — is likely the difference in the House. Kevin McCarthy should be sending Zeldin candygrams. The Republicans also broke the Dem super-majority in Albany. So if Hochul decides to moderate and pass some common-sense bi-partisan reforms, the far-left progressives can’t override them. Hope. Proving, I might add: The crime issue was not hype (as Hochul so haughtily claimed), nor was it an illusion. You don’t manage what Zeldin did here on something people don’t actually see and feel. Which leaves one major question for New York City: Does Kathy Hochul actually see and feel us? Aftermath: So what’s next for Zeldin? I’m thinking Kirsten Gillibrand’s Senate seat, which comes on the market in 2024. Florida: Unless Hochul did hear us — and has the guts to take on the legislature — NYC is going to continue to lose population to Florida and other safer, cheaper climes. So perhaps my hope is misplaced. By 2024, we may indeed be San Francisco. While all my neighbors are on the beach in Sarasota, getting their pale asses redder than Florida’s current electoral map. I wish I didn’t sunburn so easily. Fetterman - Oz: As we wrote last time, if the Republicans lost this race, the red wave was not coming. As the early numbers there started coming in, it was clear early there would be no red tsunami. Why it matters: Right behind New Yorkers heading to Florida will be Philadelphians. Expect little change in a state where the newly elected Senator had trouble reading his own (10-word) acceptance speech. Over to you, DA Krasner. Keep telling yourself it’s working. Congress: With the House looking like it’ll be in Republican hands, I would still expect the national crime bill I posited last time. The Dems would be wise to head this off and start drafting a bipartisan version that the President would sign. (They won’t do it, alas; they’re guaranteed to take the wrong lessons from Tuesday). And of course, there will be all the investigations into the Biden family, COVID’s origins, the border, etc. That’ll be 2023’s longest-running reality show. And finally… I still say that New York City Mayor Eric Adams voted for Zeldin!

Our Condolences to Chief LaRon Singletary, who lost his House race in NY’s 25th District. As I said in our interview , the Chief is unlikely to disappear. He ran a strong race on a shoestring budget (he was outspent 5-1) and made it admirably close. If any of Rochester is left standing in two years, he’ll be back.

Our Congratulations to Anthony D’Esposito, who was one of the candidates who flipped a blue seat in New York. If you don’t believe crime was the issue, consider: D’Esposito is a former NYPD Detective, running for elected office for the first time — and in a blue district. (We were scheduled for an interview with D’Esposito, but alas, schedules couldn’t align). In fact: All four seats on Long Island flipped to red. Gotta be a first. Long Island is now Staten Island.

Our Congratulations to Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who at this writing looks to be Nevada’s new Governor. I’ve personally never seen so much law enforcement running for office. Screwballs in government calling to abolish the police will do that, they say.

This trend will continue; we’re aware of several more candidates lining up….

Alvin Bragg, Manhattan DA, apparently remains as committed as ever to his ineffective, “non-carceral” approach. Proving, yet again, the danger of the winning party drinking its own bathwater.

Earth to Al: You didn’t win anything — other than a reprieve. Better wise up, counselor.

The Real Red Tsunami: Your humble narrator has a new piece up on on foxnews.com here, pointing out the disastrous effect spiraling crime is having on the nation’s college students. (I also appeared on Fox television to discuss it; see here).

Writing the piece, I literally couldn’t keep up with the reporting coming in on this. And here are a few more, just in:

Folks, we’re not seeing things. This is a national phenomenon. If I had a kid off at college in an urban area, I wouldn’t be sleeping much.

We’re going to be doing more on this issue, on our (revamped) website. But suffice to say, the emails from parents pointing this out to us have been heard, and then some.

Why are we the only ones talking about this?

And finally: I don’t know… maybe you should just write your own caption:

See you Friday for our Weekend Buff. Until then: stay safe!