The Ops Desk

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Richard Luthmann
2h

The Red-Green alliance is no longer theoretical. It is marching in the streets, preaching from activist platforms, flirting with foreign regimes, and now showing up in criminal narratives where Marxist literature and Islamist slogans occupy the same deranged space. Paul Mauro is right: the alliance does not need philosophical coherence. It needs shared enemies — Israel, police, borders, Western civilization, and America’s constitutional order. Add guilty white liberals, overeducated radicals, and institutional cowardice, and the result is a movement that excuses extremism while pretending to fight oppression.

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