The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Coptimizer's avatar
The Coptimizer
4m

Who will watch the watchers…who watch the watchers.

There is no mechanism to ensure accountability to truth and accuracy.

Reply
Share
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
22m

The media’s job was supposed to be exposure. Instead, it became translation services for the left. Terrorists became “protesters.” Armed ambushes became “demonstrations.” Socialism became “equity.” Anti-police violence became “resistance.” Obama understood the power of language, image, and institutional patience. The revolution would not need to look like 1969 if it could be laundered through foundations, classrooms, campaigns, HR departments, prosecutors, and newspapers. That is the real story. America is not being conquered by a mass socialist majority. It is being pressured by a radical minority protected by elites who pretend not to notice.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Mauro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture