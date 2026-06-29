So as the Democratic party base grows ever more violent and radical, many are asking themselves: Why? Where did this start?

Meet Exhibit A.

Just A Neighborhood Guy

Barack Obama was his usual smooth and affable self at the grand opening of his Presidential Library this week. A little grayer, but surrounded by friends and family, he seemed energetic and confident. It was almost as if he were still capable of running the country from an undisclosed location while a senile octogenarian stumbles through carefully scripted appearances.

There were plenty of celebrities at the opening—the left loves its celebrities. Obama brushed off criticism that his presidential center looks more like a World War II German flak tower or a prop from Star Wars than a library ( we suspect at least a dozen copies of Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals are checked out already).

In attendance were such luminaries as Oprah, Stephen Colbert, David Letterman, Tyler Perry, and Tom Hanks. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were present. Presidential stand-in Joe Biden made a signature appearance, muttering incoherently into a microphone while Jill was off glad-handing. Musicians Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, and John Legend attended, as did former heads of state Angela Merkel and Justin Trudeau. Sports stars Dwyane Wade and Isiah Thomas were there.

(The Obama Presidential Library official portrait. Who’s that guy in the background?)

Even a few terrorists attended.

Wait... what?

Yes, terrorists. Naturally. This was a Democratic Party event, after all.

Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn were seated right there in the third row. The two Weather Underground terrorists, famous for bombings in the 1960s and 1970s, were invited and attended. Recall that Ayers’ Weather Underground was dedicated to overthrowing the government of the United States. The group bombed NYPD headquarters, the Pentagon, and the United States Capitol. Dohrn has called herself, “a revolutionary communist.” Ayers has said that he, “doesn’t regret setting bombs” and that “we didn’t do enough.”

(Billy Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn in 2009) (via Wikimedia Commons )

The ties between Ayers, Dohrn, and Barack Obama were a major story during Obama’s first presidential campaign. A diligent and adoring media quickly swept the relationship under the rug after Obama assured the American people that Ayers was “just a guy who lives in my neighborhood.” Obama said they merely “served together on an educational reform board. That is the extent of our relationship.”

The media dutifully echoed the sentiment.

Obama also claimed Ayers “was not somebody who I exchange ideas with on a regular basis.” Perhaps they didn’t exchange ideas regularly because there wasn’t much to debate. The two appear pretty sympatico.

Since Obama took office, the country has moved dramatically to the left. Self-described socialists have become influential within the Democratic Party, winning elections in major cities and seats in Congress. The welfare state has expanded into something that resembles a European-style nanny state more than the fiercely independent spirit upon which America was founded.

Even left-wing political violence has grown, with radicals attacking government buildings, targeting police officers, and engaging in destructive protests.

To critics, this resembles something straight from the Obama-Ayers playbook: a steady push toward a more socialist vision of America.

It was clear to some in 2008, and it seemed clear again this week as Ayers smiled from the crowd at the grand opening. Obama, despite his smooth demeanor and often centrist rhetoric, was always much further left than many supporters acknowledged.

Allegations that he exercised significant influence during the Biden presidency only deepen those concerns for his critics. What role, if any, does he still play behind the scenes? How much of the country’s recent shift leftward reflects ideas he helped popularize?

Those questions are difficult to answer. The media largely ignored Biden’s cognitive decline, Kamala Harris’s political struggles, and the rise of increasingly radical voices on the left. They are unlikely to investigate whether Obama remains a significant force in shaping the direction of the Democratic Party.

We can speculate, but I have little doubt that Obama remains an influential political player. His long-discussed relationship with Ayers and Dohrn continues to receive little scrutiny from the press, as Obama undoubtedly knew it would.

My only question is: where was Jeremiah Wright?

Perhaps that was a bridge too far, even for Obama.

Then again, he was probably just busy preparing another sermon on the evils of America.

Or maybe he just wasn’t in “the neighborhood.”

All The News That’s Fit To Twist

I am not sure why, but I still get surprised by the duplicity of The New York Times. The paper of record had my blood boiling earlier this week as it “reported” on the sentencing of a group of criminals in federal court in Texas. A cop almost died in this case, so the story hit close to home.

A group of Antifa-type activists dressed in black and wearing face masks carried out a well-planned, coordinated attack on federal corrections officers and police in Alvarado, Texas, late on the night of July 4, 2025—a date no doubt chosen to convey a revolutionary message. The group attempted to lure officers from the Prairieland Federal ICE Detention Facility by damaging government property and launching fireworks. Other conspirators waited in nearby woods with guns at the ready.

When local police responded, the group opened fire, wounding an officer in the neck with a bullet fired from an AR-15 modified with a binary trigger, which fires both when the trigger is pulled and released, effectively doubling the rate of fire. After the shooting, authorities recovered 11 firearms, 12 sets of body armor, two-way radios, and masks.

(Crime scene photos from Prarieland. Via DOJ press release)

Nineteen people were arrested. In November 2025, seven defendants pleaded guilty to providing material support for terrorism. In March, nine conspirators who took their case to trial were convicted on charges ranging from attempted murder to providing material support for terrorism. On June 23, eight were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 30 to 100 years. One defendant still awaits sentencing.

The Times reported on the sentencing while lamenting the lengthy prison terms. Below are excerpts from what was presented as “reporting” but reads more like an opinion piece written by their appeals attorney:

Headline: Protesters Accused of Antifa Ties Sentenced to Up to 100 Years in ICE Attack

“The penalties, issued in an attack where a police officer was shot, dwarfed those given to Jan. 6 rioters and appeared to signal that at least some courts will deal aggressively with ICE protesters.”

These people could not reasonably be described as “protesters.” They were domestic TERRORISTS, many affiliated with groups that openly advocate overthrowing the government. They were heavily armed and carried out a coordinated nighttime attack on a federal facility. There was no “protest.”

“Nine young demonstrators, including Mr. Song, were found guilty...”

The Times describes them as “young,” as though this were a youthful indiscretion. Mr. Song was 33. Three of the defendants were in their mid-twenties; the rest were in their 30s and 40s. The article also says the incident “resulted in a police officer being shot,” as if some unseen force caused a terrible accident. No — the officer was intentionally shot by Mr. Song. This was not an accident or friendly-fire incident.

“The remarkably stiff penalties... were significantly longer than the lengthiest sentence handed down to any of the more than 1,500 rioters... on Jan. 6.”

The penalties are typical for people who ambush and attempt to kill law enforcement officers with an arsenal of rifles. None of the January 6 defendants were armed with guns or knives. None attempted to murder a police officer. As we have said repeatedly in this space, those who assaulted police officers or instigated the riot should not have been pardoned. But the two events are not remotely comparable in either intent or conduct.

“While the jurors... clearly believed the prosecution’s theory that most of the defendants had supported an act of terrorism...”

The defendants did support and participate in an act of terrorism. This was not merely a “theory” accepted by a jury.

“Five of the government’s own cooperating witnesses... denied under oath that they or their compatriots thought of themselves as belonging to antifa.”

The group may not have self-identified as Antifa. They were arguably more radical. Several members belonged to organizations such as the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club and the Socialist Rifle Association. The Times attempts to portray them as ordinary protesters with no connection to extremist movements.

“But the relatives of some of the defendants assailed the sentences as overly punitive...”

Of course they did. Families rarely celebrate lengthy prison terms. Lydia Hill, wife of convicted defendant Autumn Hill (formerly Cameron Arnold), was quoted. Mr. Song’s mother was also interviewed and claimed her son was an innocent victim of a government lie. None of this is news.

“Mr. Trump has long prioritized bringing criminal charges against antifa activists and other left-wing demonstrators....”

“Demonstrating” is not a crime and is not charged as such. Crimes are crimes. The issue here was not political expression; it was an armed attack on law enforcement officers. Technically, an executive order is not a “law”, but recall: if you violated Joe Biden’s COVID executive orders, you were fired. If you refused to leave the workplace, you were arrested for trespassing. Same concept here.

“Mr. Song... stood at a distance with an AR-15-style rifle....”

The implication seems to be that because Song was not standing directly next to the officer, the conduct was somehow less serious. Murder statutes do not contain a minimum-distance requirement.

These people were plainly a violent, anti-government terrorist cell. For The New York Times to suggest otherwise is propaganda masquerading as journalism. That may not be criminal, but it is wrong—and dangerous. The paper’s framing encourages readers to view the perpetrators and their cause with sympathy.

This is what the Times has increasingly devolved into over the past few decades: shaping narratives through carefully chosen language rather than presenting facts plainly. It is a form of misdirection that often borders on dishonesty. Too often today, readers must translate the news back into reality. That is one reason the mainstream news industry is no longer trusted—and why it continues to decline.

On The NIGHTWATCH: New York Is Corruption Town

You think you've seen corruption? Welcome to NYC....

Friends, there’s corruption, and then there’s CORRUPTION. The former Mayor of the City of New York, Eric Adams, led what is certainly the most corrupt administration of any of our lifetimes. Indeed, his administration gives such past government villains as Boss Tweed and Jimmy Walker a run for the money.

There have been indictments, investigations, arrests, search warrants, interviews… But... WHERE ARE THE CONVICTIONS??

You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to smell something rotten here. So join us this week for a special edition of Nightwatch, where we examine the criminal organization that was the New York City mayoralty under Mayor Eric Adams and his “friends.”

And if you don’t know what we’re talking about? Well, that kind of proves the point, doesn't it?

In light of the new arrests, join Paul, Chris, and Eric for a dissection of the Adams’ administration, past and present.

Then take a shower.

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True Crime Girl: A Terrible Crime, And An Ongoing Mystery

Family courts are supposed to protect children and preserve families. Instead, in one of New York’s most horrifying recent tragedies, a father who had finally won the right to spend the summer with his children is now preparing to bury them.

Police believe 64-year-old Amy Steadman poisoned her daughter, Sarah Myers, and four grandchildren before taking her own life. Investigators also say one child suffered fatal sharp-force injuries, adding another disturbing layer to an already shocking case. Authorities recovered prescription and over-the-counter medications along with a handwritten note they say points to Steadman’s responsibility.

The children’s father, Brady Harmon, says he had not seen them in person since 2019 after separating from Myers. He alleges she repeatedly blocked visitation, limiting him to occasional FaceTime calls while he fought for parenting time through the courts. That legal battle finally appeared to be ending. Under a court agreement, the children were scheduled to spend July and August with Harmon in Utah beginning July 1.

The family lived in a public housing complex in Mechanicville, and Sarah Myers had previously sought financial assistance through a GoFundMe to help cover legal expenses related to the custody dispute, highlighting the financial and emotional strain surrounding the years-long legal battle.

Harmon has also said he believed Child Protective Services had been involved with the family, although authorities have not confirmed whether an investigation existed.

Now, as every investigator knows, custody disputes can produce intense emotions. “Domestic disturbance” calls can be among the most harrowing law enforcement responds to. Thankfully, most end peacefully. This one appears to have ended in unimaginable horror.

The investigation remains active. Detectives are awaiting toxicology results, forensic testing, and final medical examiner findings before officially determining the causes and manners of death. So far, investigators say they have found no evidence that anyone outside the family was involved. But questions remain. Was Sarah in any way involved? Did Child Services or the courts drop the ball? What substance was used as the poison? How obtained? Why was one child murdered by means other than the poison?

Alas — we may never get all these answers. But for Brady Harmon, the court order that was supposed to reunite him with his children instead became a heartbreaking reminder that justice delayed can sometimes become justice denied — by circumstances no one could have imagined.

A terrible case that we will update if further details emerge.

Incoming From The OpsWire….

Venezuela just became a test for what Trump’s new Western Hemisphere strategy is all about. The earthquakes reportedly killed hundreds, with more feared, and Washington moved fast: rescue teams, personnel, money, and a very public message that America is back in the neighborhood. The good news: Venezuela’s oil infrastructure does not appear to have taken the direct hit everyone feared –- that money will certainly help the rebuild. The harder part: disaster response now has to run through a country still full of old Chavista muscle, security holdovers, port politics, gangs, and whatever is left of the Cuban-intel ecosystem. That was part of the Trump’s “nation-building light” approach. Translation: humanitarian aid is going to be tough to deliver when the roads, airports, and remaining infrastructure are still patrolled by a third-world communist thug mindset. Those poor people. But for the U.S, this could be an opportunity.

Runaway Tren continues. Trump’s declaration against Tren de Aragua continues in full force. These are the transnational gangster scumbags tied to the infamous Biden-era migrant madness: Times Square assault on the NYPD cops, the murder of Laken Riley, the Colorado apartment-building takeover, etc. Trump has them on the run. just droned their founder/leader Niño Guerrero, two weeks ago, and last week Chile hit their money-laundering architecture while Brazil arrested dozens and exposed Tren’s links to local criminal/terrorist gangs like Comando Vermelho and PCC. This is what happens when US foreign policy prioritizes law and order. (Recall Joe Biden’s US foreign policy prioritized transgender rights -– seriously.)

Battle for the skies over South Florida. World cup security across the U.S. has exposed what has quickly become a new front in public security: the drone wars. FBI and DHS enforcement teams are on the ground and in the air around Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and Bayfront Park catching drones and citing operators trying to enforce FAA no-fly zones. Nationally, more than 300 drones have already been confiscated near World Cup sites. The good news is that the vast amount of them are not terrorists… it’s content creators, tourists, hobbyists, and idiots with cameras flying into restricted airspace — little battles in the sky nationwide between joystick operators, detection systems, jammers, and cops trying to secure crowds they can barely see from the ground. (Actually sounds like fun.) But of course, there only needs to be one real bad guy here… Expect to see this times 10 in DC next weekend. Also on drones: New York prisons -- drone drops are now moving drugs, phones, pills, SIM cards, and knives into the yards in correctional facilities.

Still booming the boats. The narco-terror campaign also keeps escalating. The U.S. struck another alleged drug boat in the Caribbean last week, killing two and leaving survivors. The novelty of those videos has faded, but the Dept. of War focus continues. Critics are still screaming about these “extrajudicial killings”; the administration is treating them as lawful strikes against designated terrorist organizations. Gray area for sure. That legal collision is coming. If cartels are terrorists, then this is war. If they’re “just criminals,” well… Not much precedent here.

Things we’re watching: Washington: July 4th in D.C. will be a security event like few ever: massive crowds, magnetometers, road closures, restricted space, drone warnings, and federal coordination across the Mall. But there has been a lot of planning time for the bad guys also and after the UFC plot, this is now in a league of its own.… The Supreme Court’s final week. The Court is expected to drop several major decisions before the term closes, and a few of them go right to the heart of the new Trump governing model: executive power, immigration, birthright citizenship, removal authority, election rules, and geofence warrants. The geofence case is the sleeper. That one could change how cops use cellphone-location dragnets after shootings, robberies, riots, and terror attacks. And of course, everything World Cup (after all the world only stops by once in a while): One interesting back issue here is the urban homelessness issue. We’re watching how the host cities are dealing with it: sweeps, new shelters, motel rooms, tiny homes, cleanup crews, anything to get tents and open-air disorder out of view before the cameras arrive. Dallas appears to have done the best job so far (no surprise) -- others still scrambling. Homeless advocates starting to kick up. Remember San Francisco and Chairman Xi? Amazing what a city can do when it wants to.

And finally….

Success can be so difficult…!