The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zygmund Theopolis's avatar
Zygmund Theopolis
6h

Mamdani had better be careful for Netanyahu's security staff will not allow him to be "arrested" by any local law enforcement agency.

Reply
Share
Matthew Murphy's avatar
Matthew Murphy
9h

It's an act of open sedition.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Mauro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture