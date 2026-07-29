FILED: July 28, 2026

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1211FILED: July 28, 2026Paul MauroJul 29, 20261211ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe OpsWireUpdates, Extras, and Alerts.Updates, Extras, and Alerts.SubscribeAuthorsPaul MauroRecent PostsFILED: July 27, 2026Jul 28 • Paul MauroFILED: JULY 7, 2026Jul 8 • OpsWire EditorFILED: JULY 6, 2026Jul 7 • OpsWire EditorFILED: JULY 1, 2026Jul 3 • OpsWire Editor