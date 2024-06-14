The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James C. King's avatar
James C. King
Jun 15, 2024

"Collect all the evidence, not just that that matches your operating theory" is so important to conducting an honest investigation. Gather the facts first, then form opinions. The object is not to just make an arrest. The object is to make the proper arrest of the perpetrator. Some time that takes patience and a lot of investigative work. There are no shortcuts to good investigative work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Gennarelli's avatar
Mark Gennarelli
Jun 14, 2024

Mr. Jewell is an American 🇺🇸 Hero. His due diligence saved lives. The FBI on the other hand played a major part in trying to destroy Jewell’s life. Jewell’s reputation was trashed because the FBI didn’t do their job properly. If my memory serves me, the fetal victim was a woman. Yes, Mr. Jewell died at a young age. 🙏💙🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Mauro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture