The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Mauro's avatar
Paul Mauro
Jun 17, 2023

Received several reader comments by email taking me to task for forgetting: And Justice For All....

I throw myself on the mercy of the court.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dan Cawley's avatar
Dan Cawley
Jun 17, 2023

ooops ! i spoke too soon, . . .if u google o hara , 4 dff ways of watching it pop up. . i guess some of the LAWYERS finally decided that since spence is in the ground, theres no more point in litigating the amazing income of $8 per month that this 75 yr. old film surely generates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul Mauro
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Mauro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture