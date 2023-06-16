Happy weekend, all!

In light of all the trial talk on the blog and website this week (Donald Trump, Daniel Penny, et al), we thought we’d try something a bit different today….

So through the magic of AI, see below for what are considered (at least by ChatGPT) the 10 best movie courtroom dramas of all time (replete with an AI-generated synopsis for each!).

Was anything left out? (I can think of one definite omission…).

"To Kill a Mockingbird" (1962): Based on Harper Lee's novel, this classic film stars Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch, a lawyer defending a black man accused of rape in the racially charged South. "12 Angry Men" (1957): While not set entirely in a courtroom, this powerful film focuses on the deliberations of a jury in a murder trial. It explores themes of prejudice, justice, and the power of reasonable doubt. "A Few Good Men" (1992): Starring Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, this legal drama revolves around a military court-martial and the efforts of a young defense attorney to uncover the truth. "Philadelphia" (1993): Tom Hanks plays a lawyer with AIDS who fights for justice after being wrongfully terminated by his law firm. Denzel Washington co-stars as his initially reluctant advocate. "Witness for the Prosecution" (1957): Directed by Billy Wilder, this Agatha Christie adaptation features a gripping trial as a man stands accused of murder. It's known for its surprising twists and stellar performances. "Kramer vs. Kramer" (1979): A heartfelt drama about a custody battle, this film focuses on the emotional journey of a father (Dustin Hoffman) fighting for custody of his son. "The Verdict" (1982): Paul Newman stars as a down-and-out lawyer who takes on a medical malpractice case, striving for redemption and justice against all odds. "Judgment at Nuremberg" (1961): Set in post-World War II Germany, this film explores the trials of Nazi war criminals. It delves into the themes of morality, responsibility, and the nature of justice. "Inherit the Wind" (1960): A fictionalized account of the Scopes Monkey Trial, this film tackles the clash between science and religion as a teacher is prosecuted for teaching evolution in the classroom. "Primal Fear" (1996): Edward Norton delivers a memorable performance as a young man accused of murder, and Richard Gere plays his defense attorney in this suspenseful courtroom thriller.

All of these are pretty much available on the streaming services. For what it’s worth: your narrator would go with #7 as the top pick, followed closely by #5.

(I’ve always found 12 Angry Men to be painfully preachy. That said, it looks to have been filmed in an actual Manhattan DA jury room).

(I realize now — to my surprise — that I’ve never seen To Kill A Mockingbird. Though I did read the book).

The Verdict, my top pick, is a moody set-piece that benefits greatly from Paul Newman’s lead and its Boston backdrop. It’s sort of a courtroom drama in a minor key — lots of earth-tones and shadows…. The whole thing feels like it was filmed on a rainy day. Hugely atmospheric.

Witness for the Prosecution, a close second, may feel a bit dated — but it has the single best twist/surprise ending on the list. So much so that when it aired in theaters, an on-screen prompt urged viewers not to give up the ending to anyone else. And Charles Laughton is the perfect curmudgeon (not that lawyers ever get cranky…).

As for what was left off the list: Paths of Glory, a military trial set within the cold realities of World War I. It’s final, dialogue-free scene is a classic.

What have I missed? I suspect I’m going to hear….

Meantime: Have a good weekend! And we’ll see you Monday.