Can This Judge Save A City From Woke?

Gang, join us for a fiery exchange with former judge and candidate for Philadelphia District Attorney, Pat Dugan.

(Judge Pat Dugan)

We’re sending this pod out on the free side because, with Election Day coming, we think it should be as accessible as possible.

Judge Dugan is a former paratrooper and lifelong Democrat who has finally decided his hometown can’t take anymore of Larry Krasner — and so is running against Krasner on the Republican line.

You’re in for, let’s just say, a frank telling of the judge’s opinions on Krasner, and the current DA’s policies, abilities, and motives. It’s refreshing to see someone in public life be so brutally honest.

From releasing kidnappers to blowing cases through incompetence to mysteriously recusing himself from the Ellen Greenberg case to citizens and businesses fleeing one of our great cities, Krasner is creating quite a legacy for himself. It’s not a good one.

We think you’ll agree — so check it out.

The Judge is in the house… and he ain’t having it!

