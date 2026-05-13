Weekly Pod: A Conversation With Jack Carr

Friends, join us for a great conversation with author and former Navy SEAL Jack Carr.

Here’s a guy who knows what he’s talking about. He was in-country overseas following 9/11 and at the height of the War on Terror, has been deployed on counter-insurgency missions as far afield as the Philippines, and has synthesized all that material into a series of highly successful books — including non-fiction studies like Targeted: Beirut and novels like Cry Havoc and The Terminal List (which became a huge streaming hit on Amazon Prime) (with a second season on the way).

What does a guy with that much experience and expertise think of our current conflict with Iran? What does he see coming in Asia as China surges? What are the current threats here on the homefront?

And: Why did he set his new novel of government corruption — The Fourth Option — in New Orleans? (We have a few guesses…).

We all have our opinions — but few are as well-informed and articulated as Jack’s. He’s just a fascinating guy (and a guy we’re glad is on our side…).

So join us for this week’s podcast — a conversation with writer and former Navy SEAL, Jack Carr.

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