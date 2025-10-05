The Ops Desk
Chicago Is The Front Lines Now
Memo to Pritzker: You will lose
Oct 5
•
Paul Mauro
and
Chris Flanagan
21
4
The Sunday Podcast: A Conversation With Randy Mastro
First Deputy Mayor of New York City
Oct 5
•
Paul Mauro
2
33:25
Weekend Buff
The Alienist (2018-2020)
Oct 3
•
Chris Flanagan
5
5
September 2025
Fire and ICE
The feds just got serious on deportations
Sep 29
•
Paul Mauro
and
Chris Flanagan
20
4
Weekend Podcast: The Comey Indictment
How much trouble is the former FBI Director actually looking at?
Sep 29
•
Paul Mauro
and
Chris Flanagan
7
34:56
Poor Boy
Sep 28
•
This Week in History
7
25:20
Weekend Buff
The Tin Star (1957)
Sep 26
•
Chris Flanagan
7
1
Sunday Ops Drop: Domestic Terror On The Rise
But how dare you call it that...!
Sep 21
•
Paul Mauro
and
Chris Flanagan
14
1
Sunday Podcast with Brianna Lyman
A dispatch from Gen Z -- the young that Charlie Kirk had reached like no one else
Sep 21
•
Paul Mauro
8
27:11
Weekend Buff
Dragnet (1967-1970)
Sep 19
•
Chris Flanagan
11
7
Podcast: Chasing The Case
A member of the Gotti crew, a hideous murder, a very tough prosecution
Sep 17
•
Paul Mauro
4
28:16
Weekend Buff
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (2011)
Sep 12
•
Chris Flanagan
6
7
