September 2025

Fire and ICE
The feds just got serious on deportations
  
Paul Mauro
 and 
Chris Flanagan
Weekend Podcast: The Comey Indictment
How much trouble is the former FBI Director actually looking at?
  
Paul Mauro
 and 
Chris Flanagan
Poor Boy
  
This Week in History
Weekend Buff
The Tin Star (1957)
  
Chris Flanagan
Sunday Ops Drop: Domestic Terror On The Rise
But how dare you call it that...!
  
Paul Mauro
 and 
Chris Flanagan
Sunday Podcast with Brianna Lyman
A dispatch from Gen Z -- the young that Charlie Kirk had reached like no one else
  
Paul Mauro
Weekend Buff
Dragnet (1967-1970)
  
Chris Flanagan
Podcast: Chasing The Case
A member of the Gotti crew, a hideous murder, a very tough prosecution
  
Paul Mauro
Weekend Buff
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (2011)
  
Chris Flanagan
